RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. RF Industries had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $63.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.04.

RFIL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RF Industries stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of RF Industries worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

