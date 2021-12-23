Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Upgraded to Buy by National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$48.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$48.00 price objective (up from C$45.00) on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of TSE:RCH opened at C$42.51 on Wednesday. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of C$32.49 and a 12-month high of C$46.55. The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 19.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$43.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$373.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$374.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.1005008 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.32, for a total transaction of C$134,302.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at C$2,187,403.52.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

