Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Upgraded to Outperform Overweight by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RCH. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective (up previously from C$45.00) on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. National Bankshares raised Richelieu Hardware to a buy rating and set a C$48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of TSE:RCH opened at C$42.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.98. Richelieu Hardware has a twelve month low of C$32.49 and a twelve month high of C$46.55. The company has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$373.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$374.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.1005008 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.32, for a total transaction of C$134,302.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,187,403.52.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

