Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 59,911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,684,412 shares.The stock last traded at $14.33 and had previously closed at $12.40.

The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

RAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Rite Aid in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Rite Aid by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $772.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.32.

Rite Aid Company Profile (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.