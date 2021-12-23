RNC Capital Management LLC Buys 1,057 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,871,331,000 after purchasing an additional 352,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,263,000 after purchasing an additional 306,431 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,442,000 after purchasing an additional 806,296 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,646,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,154,000 after purchasing an additional 115,481 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,439,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,217,000 after acquiring an additional 40,426 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

Shares of EMR traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.32. The company had a trading volume of 27,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,226. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.10. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $77.76 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

