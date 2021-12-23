RNC Capital Management LLC Has $9 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 85.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 518,140 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in General Electric by 416.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.80. 50,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,759,929. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.97. General Electric has a one year low of $83.20 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $103.01 billion, a PE ratio of -178.98, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.