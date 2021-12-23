RNC Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 629,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.9% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $35,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Macquarie cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.11. 296,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,395,208. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $228.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.