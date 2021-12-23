RNC Capital Management LLC Purchases 328 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Omnicom Group makes up about 2.4% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Omnicom Group worth $44,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 139,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,178,000 after buying an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,102,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OMC stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.88 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.78.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.17.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

