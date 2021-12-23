RNC Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.24.

AMGN traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $222.94. 20,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,269,252. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.05. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

