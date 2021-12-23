Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Has $9.30 Million Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 268.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,661 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up about 3.0% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC owned 0.62% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $9,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SH. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 413.1% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,501,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,901 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth $14,400,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth $7,847,000. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,269.3% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 522,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 484,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,028,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,390,000 after acquiring an additional 397,716 shares in the last quarter.

SH traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 119,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,983,842. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

