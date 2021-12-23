Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,240 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 1.4% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,743,803,000 after buying an additional 974,433 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,630,000 after buying an additional 489,192 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,560,000 after buying an additional 405,582 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 739,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,904,000 after buying an additional 382,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,912,139,000 after buying an additional 303,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $382.22. 3,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,997. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $369.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.64.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

