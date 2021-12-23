Router Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $410,969.00 (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.04 or 0.00008281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $29.74 million and approximately $410,969.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00056218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.45 or 0.08075684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,560.43 or 0.99571719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00073256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00049975 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007060 BTC.

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,363,610 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Router Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Router Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

