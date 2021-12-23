Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) a C$60.00 Price Target

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has been assigned a C$60.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNQ. National Bankshares cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. CSFB raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James set a C$63.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.33.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$52.10. The company had a trading volume of 919,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,297,111. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.62. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$28.67 and a 12 month high of C$55.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.31 billion and a PE ratio of 10.51.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.5999998 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total value of C$309,071.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,933 shares in the company, valued at C$1,196,289.29. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.03, for a total value of C$522,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,379 shares in the company, valued at C$3,707,866.37. Insiders sold 324,450 shares of company stock worth $16,749,394 over the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

