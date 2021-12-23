Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 1,126,499 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 303.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,497,535 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126,499 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.3% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of NVIDIA worth $310,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,956 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 559,731 shares of company stock worth $181,730,212. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $294.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $735 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.60, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.58 and its 200 day moving average is $232.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

