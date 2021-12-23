Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 313,819 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Consolidated Edison worth $31,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ED. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ED. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.25.

Shares of ED stock opened at $83.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.10. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 510 shares of company stock valued at $37,417 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

