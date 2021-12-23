Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $54.33 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,489 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $54,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Linde by 6.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $335.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $240.80 and a twelve month high of $343.31. The stock has a market cap of $171.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $326.52 and its 200 day moving average is $309.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 62.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.33.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

