Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 206,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,813 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $34,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock opened at $183.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.11.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

In related news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.63.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

