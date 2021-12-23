Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,099 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $46,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total transaction of $6,150,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $708,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 456,250 shares of company stock worth $141,185,655. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $251.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $101.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

