RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $48,188.06 or 0.99665913 BTC on popular exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $122.40 million and $62,094.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001345 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,540 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

