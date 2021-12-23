Rtw Investments, Lp Acquires 130,316 Shares of Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) Stock

Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 130,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,315.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rtw Investments, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 3,500 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,825.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 21,161 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,449.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 4,320 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $38,923.20.

On Thursday, November 11th, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 319 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,692.36.

On Monday, November 8th, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 100,009 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $825,074.25.

On Thursday, November 4th, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 57,914 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $465,049.42.

NYSE RCOR traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,808. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.32. Renovacor Inc has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $11.12.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Renovacor in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Renovacor in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Renovacor in the third quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Renovacor in the third quarter valued at about $463,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in Renovacor in the third quarter valued at about $6,312,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Renovacor in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renovacor Company Profile

Renovacor Inc is an early?stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants. Renovacor Inc, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

