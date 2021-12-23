Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.96.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RUSMF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$42.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities downgraded Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at $25.67 on Thursday. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.92.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

