S4FE (S4F) Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. S4FE has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $39,596.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One S4FE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, S4FE has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00041877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.14 or 0.00209544 BTC.

S4FE Coin Profile

S4FE (CRYPTO:S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. The official message board for S4FE is medium.com/@s4fe . S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

