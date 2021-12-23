Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.48

Shares of Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.48 and traded as low as $25.13. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 2,706 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

