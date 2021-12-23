SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €22.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) received a €22.00 ($24.72) price target from stock analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 81.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SFQ. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.22) price objective on SAF-Holland in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.48) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($23.48) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €17.38 ($19.53).

SAF-Holland stock opened at €12.12 ($13.62) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of €12.02. SAF-Holland has a 1-year low of €10.02 ($11.26) and a 1-year high of €14.49 ($16.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

