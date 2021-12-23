Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,854,000. Select Asset Management & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 28,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,354,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,124,000.

VGK opened at $67.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.48. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $59.40 and a one year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

