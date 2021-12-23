Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to $60.00 at SVB Leerink

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $42.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.74. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $36.13 and a 12 month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 70,887 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 240,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after buying an additional 93,661 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,976,000 after buying an additional 957,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after buying an additional 79,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

