Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $187.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.69. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $125.55 and a one year high of $200.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.58.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sanderson Farms stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 312.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,551 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Sanderson Farms worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.