Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $187.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.58. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $125.55 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Several research firms recently commented on SAFM. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sanderson Farms stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 312.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,551 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Sanderson Farms worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

