Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%.
Shares of SAFM stock opened at $187.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.58. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $125.55 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.69.
Several research firms recently commented on SAFM. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.00.
Sanderson Farms Company Profile
Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.
