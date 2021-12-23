Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

SDVKY has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of SDVKY stock opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. Sandvik AB has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDVKY. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,961,000 after buying an additional 1,881,019 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the third quarter worth about $3,428,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after buying an additional 59,435 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

