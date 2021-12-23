SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.67.

A number of analysts have commented on SAP shares. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,046. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SAP has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The company has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.36.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. Research analysts predict that SAP will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in SAP by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SAP by 183.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in SAP by 216.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in SAP by 31.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

