SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.67.
A number of analysts have commented on SAP shares. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.
Shares of SAP stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,046. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SAP has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The company has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.36.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in SAP by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SAP by 183.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in SAP by 216.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in SAP by 31.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
