Sather Financial Group Inc Buys New Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 100.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 99.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $13.90. 9,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,093,350. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.12.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $5.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 36.17%. This is an increase from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd.

