Sather Financial Group Inc Buys New Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IRON Financial LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $503,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 36.4% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 2,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,853,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $232,353,000 after buying an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 117.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.29. The stock had a trading volume of 26,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,141,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

