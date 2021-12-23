Sather Financial Group Inc Invests $249,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Lam Research by 380.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 94.3% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $2,236,000. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $23,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $701.17.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research stock traded up $15.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $706.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,053. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $465.50 and a 1 year high of $719.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $99.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $630.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $616.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

