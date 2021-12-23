Sather Financial Group Inc Sells 776 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 52.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NUAN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.30. 42,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,599,883. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $55.55.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 328,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total value of $18,004,338.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $270,192.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,340,567 shares of company stock valued at $73,803,978 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

