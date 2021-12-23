SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Mark R. Ciarfella Sells 3,000 Shares

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SBAC stock opened at $377.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $350.61 and its 200 day moving average is $343.32. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.57 and a beta of 0.29. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $381.12.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in SBA Communications by 69.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.40.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

