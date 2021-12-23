Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,438 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $30,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 47.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 25.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth approximately $4,104,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SLB opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Oddo Securities started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

