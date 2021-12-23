Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 23,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

SCHH opened at $51.04 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $51.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.