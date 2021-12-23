Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Holdings Trimmed by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,159 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 12.7% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $46,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after acquiring an additional 528,154 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29,631.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 343,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,665,000 after purchasing an additional 342,249 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15,236.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 271,517 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,369,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,613,000 after purchasing an additional 187,467 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $111.51 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $88.78 and a 52-week high of $113.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.69.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

