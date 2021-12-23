Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Shares Up 10%

Scorpio Gold Co. (CVE:SGN) shares shot up 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 24,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 121,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.83 million and a P/E ratio of -22.00.

Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.88 million during the quarter.

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 717 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

