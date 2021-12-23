Scotiabank Downgrades Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) to Sector Underperform

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SQM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

NYSE:SQM opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.35.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,952,000 after buying an additional 2,340,592 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,315,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,103,000 after buying an additional 1,417,787 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,055,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after purchasing an additional 671,795 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,063,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 647,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,139,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,956,000 after purchasing an additional 583,378 shares during the last quarter. 18.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

