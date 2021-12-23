Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall Sells 1,227 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $183,865.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SGEN stock opened at $156.78 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $199.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.05.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Seagen by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,113,000 after buying an additional 1,663,797 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Seagen by 1,211.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,432,000 after buying an additional 997,191 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 543.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 807,977 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 63.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,344,000 after purchasing an additional 615,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,035.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 577,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,200,000 after purchasing an additional 526,768 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.92.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.

