Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,583,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822,987 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $88,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 17.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 16.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 23.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 22.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 34,484 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. Mizuho started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

SEE opened at $65.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.32. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $66.68.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

