Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ SEEL opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.77. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $6.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEEL. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 203.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

