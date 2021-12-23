Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.20.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.
NASDAQ SEEL opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.77. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $6.60.
About Seelos Therapeutics
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.
