SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) versus UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN) Critical Comparison

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) and UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SelectQuote and UMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SelectQuote 8.71% 12.99% 6.15% UMC N/A N/A N/A

This table compares SelectQuote and UMC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SelectQuote $937.82 million 1.60 $131.05 million $0.51 17.92 UMC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SelectQuote has higher revenue and earnings than UMC.

Volatility & Risk

SelectQuote has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMC has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SelectQuote and UMC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SelectQuote 0 4 6 0 2.60 UMC 0 0 0 0 N/A

SelectQuote presently has a consensus target price of $23.95, indicating a potential upside of 162.04%. Given SelectQuote’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SelectQuote is more favorable than UMC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.7% of SelectQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of SelectQuote shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of UMC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SelectQuote beats UMC on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs. Two foundational pillars underpin SelectQuote's success: a force of more than 1,000 highly-trained and skilled agents who provide a consultative needs analysis for every consumer, and proprietary technology that sources, scores, and routes high-quality sales leads. The company has three core business lines: SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Life and SelectQuote Auto and Home. SelectQuote Senior, the largest and fastest-growing business, serves the needs of a demographic that sees 10,000 people turn 65 each day with a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans from 15 leading, nationally-recognized carriers, as well as prescription drug plan, dental, vision and hearing plans.

UMC Company Profile

UMC, Inc. engages in the provision of medical insurance claims and accounts receivable management services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

