Sentinel (DVPN) Trading Up 13.1% This Week

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $101.59 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 13,787,766,063 coins and its circulating supply is 6,185,468,569 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

