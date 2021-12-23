Seplat Petroleum Development (LON:SEPL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $82.93

Shares of Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 82.93 ($1.10) and traded as high as GBX 84.20 ($1.11). Seplat Petroleum Development shares last traded at GBX 84.20 ($1.11), with a volume of 9,538 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £495.40 million and a P/E ratio of 14.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 82.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Seplat Petroleum Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.51%.

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company holds 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 km2; OML 38 covering an area of 2,094 km2; OML 41 that covers an area of 291 km2; and OML 40, which covers an area of 498 km2 located onshore within the Niger Delta.

