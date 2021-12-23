Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Purchased by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 257,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,838 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $15,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Service Co. International by 52.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213,908 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Service Co. International by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,973,000 after purchasing an additional 315,699 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 89.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,466,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,440,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,816,000 after acquiring an additional 81,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 44.1% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,406,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,945,000 after acquiring an additional 736,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $5,161,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $269,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCI opened at $68.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Service Co. International has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $70.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

