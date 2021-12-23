SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 690,832 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 161.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,118,870 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690,832 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $7,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,742 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $6.40 on Thursday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.36 and a quick ratio of 11.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCEL shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

