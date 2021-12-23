SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 99,713 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 99,713 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $7,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 399,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 57,546 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 17.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDRX opened at $18.44 on Thursday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MDRX. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

