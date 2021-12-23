SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348,433 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nikola were worth $7,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKLA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nikola during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Nikola during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Nikola by 37.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Nikola by 253.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nikola during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,296,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $39,461,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $93,200.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,943,913 shares of company stock valued at $101,290,335 in the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $9.40 on Thursday. Nikola Co. has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKLA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.